Operation to be launched in Kurram to eliminate terrorists: DC

KURRAM: Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud said that a major operation will be launched in four locations of the district to eliminate the terrorists, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the deputy commissioner said that the operation aims to eliminate terrorists from the region, ensuring the safety and security of its residents.

He said that the preparations for the operation are currently underway, with displaced individuals being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their safety.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the restive region once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.

Earlier, two militants involved in the attack on the deputy commissioner Kurram were arrested. The police officials said that the militants were apprehended during a crackdown in Kurram.

Sources revealed that the arrested militants have also been nominated in the FIR of the firing incident on the DC.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also issued a notification imposing Section 144 in Kurram district for a period of two months.

The decision comes amid concerns over attempts by terrorists to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.

According to the notification, authorities will launch a crackdown against those responsible for destabilising peace in Kurram. The directive also includes a ban on all types of public gatherings and the display of weapons on the main highway in the district.