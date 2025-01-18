Kurram: Protest sit-in in Mandori, main highway still closed

KURRAM: A protest sit-in continuing in Mandori area of Lower Kurram as the main highway of the strife-torn region has still been closed despite a peace deal.

The district administration has said that the talks ongoing with participants of the sit-in adding that all possible steps being taken to bring the situation to normal.

An anti-terrorism operation likely to begin in several areas of Lower Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after attack on a convoy carrying supplies for Para Chinar and other areas of Kurram district.

The district authorities earlier issued a notification announcing of temporary displacement people (TDP) camps in anticipation of a possible anti-terrorism operation in the region.

The decision came after an attack on a convoy in Bagan area, which resulted in killing of two personnel and five missing drivers, whose bodies were recovered on Friday.

Lawlessness in the region and roadblocks have disrupted supplies to the district for long time causing severe shortage of edibles, medicines and other essential items.

The district administration has said that the bunkers being demolished at Balash Khel and Khar Kalay areas of Lower Kurram. Officials said that seven bunkers have been demolished in the area so far.

Section 144 has been imposed in the strife-torn Kurram district for a period of two months with ban over exhibition of arms and gathering of four or more people.