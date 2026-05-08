ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday contacted Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to seek support for the repatriation of Pakistani and Iranian seafarers aboard vessels seized by US authorities.

In a post on X, Ishaq Dar said he spoke with Balakrishnan and requested Singapore’s assistance in facilitating the welfare and repatriation of 11 Pakistani and 20 Iranian seafarers currently near Singaporean waters.

Dar said he also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as Pakistan remains in close coordination with Iran on the matter.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan stands ready to facilitate the safe repatriation of Iranian nationals to Iran through Pakistan.

He appreciated the cooperation and support being extended by Singapore.

Dar further said that Pakistan, through the Foreign Office and relevant authorities, is closely coordinating with US authorities and others to ensure the safety, welfare, and earliest possible return of the Pakistanis.

Earlier, in a statement, the Foreign Office said the Singaporean foreign minister appreciated the deputy prime minister’s efforts and Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region by facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to peace and development in the region and beyond.

The two sides discussed matters related to maritime affairs and recent incidents in international waters. They agreed to closely coordinate between the relevant authorities of the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and underscored the importance of high-level exchanges. They agreed to remain in touch.

Read More: Pakistan facilitates return of seized Iranian ship, crew handed over by US

Pakistan had earlier facilitated the return of 22 Iranian crew members who were aboard the seized Iranian container ship, MV Touska, after the United States evacuated them to Pakistan as a confidence-building measure.