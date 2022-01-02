Pakistan sees 594 fresh COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,296,527.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 45,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 594 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.3 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.08%.

Statistics 2 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,585

Positive Cases: 594

Positivity %: 1.30%

Deaths :8

Patients on Critical Care: 637 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 2, 2022

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,941 after eight more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 637.

Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are on the rise in the country as after Islamabad and Karachi, Lahore has reported 37 new confirmed cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Read more: LAHORE CONFIRMS 37 MORE OMICRON VARIANT CASES

Earlier, Islamabad and Karachi reported 34 and 11 new cases of this strain, respectively, the other day.

According to the Punjab health department, 7 members of a Lahore family were infected with a Covid variant out of 50 new cases.

The health department feared that the coronavirus mutation will further spread in the provincial capital in the wake of a rising threat of Omicron across the globe.

