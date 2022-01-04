Pakistan sees 630 fresh COVID-19 cases during past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 630 more COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 44,198 samples were tested during this period, out of which 630 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.42 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.55%.

Statistics 4 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,198

Positive Cases: 630

Positivity %: 1.42%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 641 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 4, 2022

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,945 after two more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 641.

Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are on the rise in the country. At least 14 more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Islamabad during the past 24 hours.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem had confirmed that 14 new Omicron cases have been reported in Islamabad, taking the overall tally of cases to 114.

The district administration had asked citizens to wear face masks and undergo COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest.

