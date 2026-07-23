Pakistan sees decline in polio cases

ISLAMABAD: The rate of positive polio virus detection in environmental samples declined to 13.1% during the first six months of 2026, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

The NEOC said that 127 environmental samples were collected for polio surveillance in June 2026, of which 117 tested negative while the polio virus was detected in 10 samples.

On a six-month comparison basis, the number of positive environmental samples dropped from 369 to 100, reflecting a decline in virus detection across the country.

According to the NEOC, all 31 environmental samples collected from Punjab tested negative for polio.

In Sindh, 28 out of 29 samples were negative, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30 out of 34 samples tested negative. In Balochistan, 18 out of 23 samples were found to be negative.

The NEOC further stated that three polio cases have been confirmed in Pakistan so far in 2026.

Read more: Pakistan ‘reports’ two new polio cases in 2026

The centre said efforts to eradicate polio are being strengthened by improving vaccination coverage and access, with a commitment to ensure that every child across the country receives the polio vaccine.

Parents and religious scholars have been urged to support the national polio eradication campaign, while polio workers were described as national heroes who should be welcomed and respected.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his government’s determination to completely eradicate polio from Pakistan.

Talking to President Global Development Gates Foundation Dr. Chris Elias in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government is implementing a comprehensive strategy and taking practical actions with an effective team.

The prime minister expressed deep gratitude for the collaboration of Bill Gates and Saudi Arabia in the fight against polio.

He said despite significant progress in the fight against polio, emergency measures are still necessary.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government is working in full coordination with the provinces to ensure the accessibility of polio teams throughout the country under an effective strategy.