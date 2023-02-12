Pakistan sends 10-member medical team to Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: A 10-member medical team of Pakistan on Sunday left for earthquake-hit Turkiye to take part in a relief operation, ARY News reported.

According to the health ministry spokesperson, a ten-member medical team of PIMS along with the medicines left for Turkiye, while a separate 10-member doctors team will leave for Syria today’s evening.

Turkiye has always helped Pakistan and Islamabad will also not leave Turkiye in this testing time and will provide every possible support, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

It may be noted that Pakistan Army continents are already carrying out relief and rescue activities in Turkiye on the directions of COAS General Asim Munir, while Islamabad has dispatched over 200 tonnes of relief goods to help the Turkish brethren.

Read more: Pakistan Army contingents leave for Turkiye for relief activities

A Pakistani team rescued a 16-year-old boy from building debris 82 hours after the powerful earthquake hit Adyıaman province of Türkiye.

In a statement, the Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that a 16-year-old boy was rescued by the Pakistan Urban Search and Rescue 1122 team 82 hours after the disastrous earthquake in Turkiye.

Comments