Pakistan aims 1mn vaccination in a day after ‘record’ 0.778mn doses administered ‎

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday crossed another milestone after Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said that the country vaccinated 778,000 people in a day, breaking the previous record, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, the NCOC head said that they have set another daily vaccination record after 778,000 people were vaccinated in a day on Tuesday.

Yet another daily vaccination record set. Yesterday 7 lakh 78 thousand vaccinations were carried out. New record for first dose also… 5 lakh 61 thousand. New target : to inshallah cross 1 million vaccinations in a day — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 28, 2021



He further shared that the record of most first dose vaccinations was also broken the other day after 561,000 people received their first jabs. Asad Umar announced that they are now targeting to cross 1 million vaccinations in a day.

On July 25, Asad Umar said that by end of August at least 40 percent of the eligible population in major cities will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that the process of vaccination will be accelerated in August.

Total vaccinations carried out so far now exceed two and a half crores. Total number of people vaccinated has now crossed 2 crores. Further acceleration being planned for august. By end August all major cities target is to have at least 40% of eligible population vaccinated. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 25, 2021



He said total vaccinations carried out so far now exceed two and a half crores. The total number of people vaccinated has now crossed 2 crores, he added.