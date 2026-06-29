Pakistan ordered the immediate arrest of illegal Afghan nationals and announced a nationwide crackdown following the expiration of a newly established deadline.

As per details, the interior ministry has set July 10 as the final deadline for Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country. Authorities have been directed to arrest individuals found without legal status after the deadline.

According to the ministry of interior, all undocumented Afghan nationals will be taken into custody starting July 10.

Provincial Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police (IGs), and the Islamabad administration have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the directive.

Beginning July 11, provincial authorities will be required to submit daily reports to the Ministry of Interior detailing enforcement actions. The reports must include the number of Afghan nationals found without valid visas, the actions taken against them, and their current legal or custodial status.

The official directive describes the matter as being of the highest priority and calls for immediate and comprehensive implementation across all relevant authorities.

Read more: Karachi Rangers camp assault: Confessional video exposes Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Taliban links

Earlier, a wounded terrorist arrested after the attack on a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp has made startling disclosures, alleging links between Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and the Afghan Taliban regime.

The suspect in a confessional video identified himself as Usman Ali from Jalalabad, Afghanistan. He said that he entered Pakistan seven days ago with three accomplices: Abdul Hadi, Janan and Umar Farooq. Usman Ali told that Abdul Hadi, a resident of Bajaur, was killed in the attack, while Janan threw a grenade at the Rangers camp.

Usman Ali said the group was housed in an under-construction building in Karachi and that the weapons used were brought from Waziristan by Abdul Hadi. He added that he was shot while fleeing to the other side and collapsed at the spot.