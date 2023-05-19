Pakistan Shaheens vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Match: Shaheens elect to bowl first

HARARE: Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe A in the second one-day of the six-match series here at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on home soil only a month away, the ZC has named a strong squad to race up their preparations to seize a spot in the mega event.

Watch Pakistan Shaheens vs Zimbabwe-A Live Match Today – Live on ARY ZAP

The Zimbabwe Select squad includes the experienced trio of Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Tendai Chatara.

In first ODI, middle-order batter Ryan Burl played a fighting 69-run knock before Tendai Chatara’s five-for lifted Zimbabwe A to edge Pakistan Shaheens by 24 runs.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Huraira, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Zimbabwe A: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Clive Madane, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Tour Schedule:

17 May – 1st one-day, Harare

19 May – 2nd one-day, Harare

21 May – 3rd one-day, Harare

23 May – 4th one-day, Harare

25 May – 5th one-day, Harare

27 May – 6th one-day, Harare