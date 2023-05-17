Pakistan Shaheens vs Zimbabwe A: Watch Live Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first ODI Clash

Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe A in the first one-day of the six-match series here at Harare Sports Club.

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on home soil only a month away, the ZC has named a strong squad to race up their preparations to seize a spot in the mega event.

Almost all players who were part of the Zimbabwe squad that faced the Netherlands in March, have been retained for the 50-over series against Pakistan Shaheens that gets underway this Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Select squad includes the experienced trio of Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Tendai Chatara.

Pacemen Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava have also been picked alongside spin bowlers Wellington Masakadza and Brandon Mavuta as well as all-rounders Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere.

Pakistan Shaheens have completed a clean-sweep over Zimbabwe A across the two four-day matches. Shaheens won the first four-day match by eight wickets which was played at the Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe from 3-6 May.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (c), Mohammad Huraira, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Zimbabwe A: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Clive Madane, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Tour Schedule:

17 May – 1st one-day, Harare

19 May – 2nd one-day, Harare

21 May – 3rd one-day, Harare

23 May – 4th one-day, Harare

25 May – 5th one-day, Harare

27 May – 6th one-day, Harare