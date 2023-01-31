Shahnawaz Dahani visits his primary school, pictures go viral

The pictures of Pakistan fast-bowler Shahnawaz Dahani’s visit to his primary school in Larkana are going viral on Twitter.

The viral pictures showed the right-arm pacer sitting among students of Sindh Public School in Larkana’s Al-Madinah Colony.

It was an honor to visit & meet teachers & students, of my primary school. studied till class six here as my father couldn’t afford fees further, so was admitted in Govt Pilot School Larkana till class 10. later did https://t.co/EVBdxYdqzj & B. Com from Commerce College Larkana❤️ https://t.co/ma0Gn8jmNo — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) January 31, 2023

The cricketer said it was an honour for him to visit and meet the teachers and students of his primary school, adding that he could only study till class six there as his father couldn’t afford to pay the fees.

He said he completed his matriculation at Govt. Pilot School Larkana. Moreover, the cricketer added that he did his I.Com & B. Com from Commerce College Larkana.

Shahnawaz Dahani has represented Pakistan in 13 limited-overs (T20I and ODI) fixtures and took nine wickets. He has played 40 T20 matches and taken 54 wickets.

