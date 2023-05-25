Saturday, May 27, 2023
Pakistan Shaheens vs Zimbabwe 5th ODI Live Match: Zimbabwe A opt to bowl first

Zimbabwe Select have won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan Shaheens in the fifth one-day of six-game series here at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on home soil only a month away, the ZC has named a strong squad to race up their preparations to seize a spot in the mega event.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan Shaheens: Muhammad Hurraira, Abdul Bangalzai, Haseebullah Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat (c), Omair Yusuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Zimbabwe A: Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Clive Madane, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga.

 Tour Schedule:

  • 17 May – 1st one-day, Harare
  • 19 May – 2nd one-day, Harare
  • 21 May – 3rd one-day, Harare
  • 23 May – 4th one-day, Harare
  • 25 May – 5th one-day, Harare
  • 27 May – 6th one-day, Harare
