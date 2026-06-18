ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy’s Power Division on Thursday issued comprehensive operational directives to all power distribution companies (DISCOs), the National Power Control Centre (NPCC), and the National Grid Company (NGC) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the sacred month of Muharram-ul-Haram, particularly on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (Ashura).

According to a statement issued by the Power Division, the measures reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring public safety and the uninterrupted provision of essential services during one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.

To facilitate Muharram processions and religious gatherings (Majalis), all DISCOs have been directed to immediately coordinate with district administrations, management committees and law enforcement agencies.

The power distribution companies have also been instructed to obtain detailed lists of Majalis venues and procession routes from local administrations across their respective operational jurisdictions.

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Under the directives, the Chief Engineer (Operations) of each DISCO has been designated as the overall focal person responsible for monitoring the continuity of electricity supply. In addition, dedicated focal persons will be appointed at the circle level to maintain real-time coordination with civil authorities, security agencies and community representatives.

The statement said all DISCOs have been directed to complete maintenance work on electricity networks and distribution transformers supplying power to Imam Bargahs and Majalis venues by the 7th of Muharram.

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Ensures All DISCOs, NPCC, and NGC Remain on Full Operational Alert for Uninterrupted Electricity Supply During Muharram ul Haram, with Special Arrangements for 9th and 10th Muharram. pic.twitter.com/la7gIKcbHL — MOE- Power Division, Government of Pakistan (@MoWP15) June 18, 2026

At the transmission level, the National Grid Company has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power delivery to all DISCOs in accordance with allocations determined by the National Power Control Centre.

Furthermore, DISCOs have been directed to prepare detailed contingency plans to manage feeder loads and prevent forced load shedding, particularly in areas that have historically experienced power interruptions during periods of peak demand.

The Ministry of Energy reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable and safe electricity services across the country during Muharram-ul-Haram and urged all stakeholders, including power distribution companies, transmission entities and district administrations, to work closely together to ensure the peaceful and uninterrupted observance of Ashura.