Shoaib Malik confirms availability for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik took the cricketing world by storm by announcing his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States.

Shoaib Malik revealed his intentions for helping Pakistan win its second T20 World Cup title on A-Sports.

“I would love to lift T20 World Cup in 2024 for Pakistan,” the veteran all-rounder said. “I have no physical fitness issue. I’m as fit as I was in my younger days.

“I’m available for Pakistan whenever PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board] contacts me.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shoaib Malik led Pakistan in the 2007 ICC World T20 in South Africa. The Green Shirts ended up as runners-up in the competition as they lost to India in the final.

He was part of the side that won its maiden T20 World Cup title in England after two years.

The veteran cricketer has represented Green Shirts in 124 T20Is and scored 2,435 runs with nine half-centuries to his name. He batted at an average of 31.2 and strike rate of 125.6.

The spinner bagged 28 wickets in the shortest format.

