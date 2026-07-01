RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized four incoming drones launched by the Afghan Taliban regime across the border in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that on June 30, the Afghan Taliban regime launched four rudimentary drones across the border into Balochistan as part of their patronisation and support of terrorist outfits operating from inside their controlled territories.

According to the ISPR, the hostile aerial platforms were immediately detected by Pakistan’s robust air defence network.

Demonstrating high operational readiness, security forces successfully neutralized all four incoming drones using sophisticated countermeasures. As a result of the swift and effective response, the malicious attempts were effectively thwarted.

The Pakistan Army warned that such gimmicks of the Taliban regime are aimed at misleading the Afghan population suffering under their oppressive regime.

It urged the Afghan Taliban to realize that their irresponsible behaviour is only adding to the hardships of the Afghan people.

“Instead of trying to sedate their population through such antics and hollow rhetoric, they should eschew sponsorship of terrorism and adhere to the principle of peaceful coexistence”, the ISPR said. “However, if the Afghan Taliban continue to provoke Pakistan, they would receive a befitting response, which would cost them heavily”.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully vigilant and capable of defending every inch of the motherland. Any misadventures or cross-border provocations threatening the sovereignty of Pakistan and endangering our people will continue to be met with swift, decisive, and overwhelming responses under Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq”, the ISPR added.

Pakistan issues strong demarche to Afghan Taliban regime over Karachi terror attack

Earlier, Pakistan on Monday issued a strong démarche to the Afghan Taliban regime following the recent terrorist attack in Karachi, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said.

Pakistani Security forces also killed 29 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation and subsequent precision strikes targeting terrorist camps and safe havens in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.

The action comes a day after terrorists attacked a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. During the exchange of fire, three attackers were killed, while another Afghan national was arrested in an injured condition.

Three Rangers personnel embraced martyrdom, while four others sustained injuries.