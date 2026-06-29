ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday issued a strong demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime following the recent terrorist attack in Karachi, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said.

According to the statement, the Afghan chargé d’affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Pakistan conveyed a strong protest over the attack.

Separately, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, also delivered a similar demarche to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul.

🔊PR No.1️⃣5️⃣6️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Statement by the Spokesperson https://t.co/eI70LICLBM 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QNdPCZk15B — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 29, 2026

The Foreign Office said both demarches were issued in light of the fact that Afghan nationals, including one apprehended alive, participated in this attack.

It added that the incident once again proved that Afghan soil and Afghan nationals continue to be used to orchestrate terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Security forces have killed 29 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation and subsequent precision strikes targeting terrorist camps and safe havens in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Pak-Afghan Border operation, precision strikes: Tarar

The action comes a day after terrorists attacked a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. During the exchange of fire, three attackers were killed, while another Afghan national was arrested in an injured condition.

Three Rangers personnel embraced martyrdom, while four others sustained injuries.

The arrested terrorist in a confessional video identified himself as Usman Ali from Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

He said that he entered Pakistan seven days ago with three accomplices: Abdul Hadi, Janan and Umar Farooq. Usman Ali told that Abdul Hadi, a resident of Bajaur, was killed in the attack, while Janan threw a grenade at the Rangers camp.

He identified himself as a member of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, whose commander in Afghanistan he named as “Ahrar Maulvi Sahib”. According to him, all four received training in Afghanistan.

“We were only given jackets. We prepared suicide vests ourselves. The training on suicide vests and other matters was given by Umar Qari in Afghanistan,” he said.