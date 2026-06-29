Security forces have killed 29 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation and subsequent precision strikes targeting terrorist camps and safe havens in Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.

The action comes a day after terrorists attacked a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. During the exchange of fire with Rangers, personnel left three attackers dead, while another was arrested in an injured condition.

During the attack, three Rangers personnel embraced martyrdom, while four others sustained injuries.

In a post on X, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the operation was launched in response to multiple militant attacks across the country.

He said the operation was followed by calibrated strikes in the border region against the hideouts and safe havens of terrorists belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij, killing twenty nine of them.

Giving details, Attaullah Tarar said security forces conducted an intelligence-based ground operation against a group of terrorists near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As a result of precise and skillful engagement, high value Kharji Commander Khan Farosh aka Zabal along with three terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Jamaat ul Ahrar were killed while several others were injured.

Read more: Karachi Rangers camp assault: Confessional video exposes Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Taliban links

In continuation of Operation Ghazb Lil Haq, based on credible intelligence, precise targeting of terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij were also carried out on night of 28th and 29th June, in Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.

Three targets in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar were destroyed during precision strikes killing twenty five terrorists.

Large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at these hideouts were also destroyed.

The Information Minister further said that Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and stability in the region, but at the same time it shall not compromise on the safety and security of its citizens.