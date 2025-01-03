Pakistan shuts down two INGOs over illegal activities

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to take action against two International non-governmental organizations (INGOs) for engaging in illegal activities, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Ministry of Interior has ordered “Vital Strategies” and US-based “Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids” to stop work.

A letter has been sent to the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit baltistan and all provinces for the closure of both NGOs, whereas the State Bank of Pakistan has been directed to freeze their accounts.

The Ministry of Interior has also urged in its letter to shut down the offices of both NGOs.

Sources said that the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Vital Strategies are operating in Pakistan without the approval of the government. Surprisingly they have been working with the Ministry of Health for years.

Both the NGOs are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the economic affairs division.

This move is part of an action against NGOs that are not complying with the law.

