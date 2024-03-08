Sindh to handover 100 schools to NGOs for better educational facilities

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to handover 100 schools to NGOs for better educational facilities, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources within the Sindh education ministry stated that the decision to handover 60 schools in Karachi and 40 in other parts of the province, currently in dilapidated condition, was taken by the caretaker minister.

The city’s biggest NGOs will take charge of the schools for better running.

The Sindh education ministry stated that the decision has been taken for the upliftment of the schools.

Earlier, the Sindh government’s Education Department contracted the services of 20 renowned non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for running 34 newly established schools for providing free schooling up to Class 10th in English medium.

Read more: Schools to remain closed tomorrow in THIS Pakistani city

The new schools were established under the People’s School Programme of the Sindh government in 19 districts of the province.

The schools were established in the districts of Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Umerkot, Naushahro Feroze, Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Kotri, Jamshoro, Mirpur Mathelo, Tando Muhammad Khan, and other areas.