Shazia Manzoor slaps comedian live on TV

Renowned singer Shazia Manzoor slapped comedian Sherry Nanha following a heated discussion on a private channel’s show.

Shazia Manzoor had appeared on the show as a guest. Sherry Nanha, who is one of the comedians who appears on the show, talked about a matter which offended the singer.

“Shazia, I would directly take you to Monte Carlo for our honeymoon after our marriage. Will you tell me on which class you would like to travel,” he asked.

However, Shazia Manzoor got offended by the question and physically attacked Sherry Nannha. She also called him a “third-class” individual.

“Last time I portrayed my act as a prank and covered it up but this time I am serious, Is this how you talk with the ladies?, you are saying ‘Honey Moon’. This is how you talk to women?”

She went on to hit him several times.

Host Mohsin Abbas Haider was also seen telling Sherry Nanha to always follow his script and avoid improvisation to avoid such incidents.

The singer left the studio in an angry mood, saying she would never appear on the show again.

