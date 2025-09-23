Pakistan, Sri Lanka lock horns in must-win Asia Cup tie

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns today in Abu Dhabi in a must-win-game of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Tuesday.

Both sides arrive licking fresh wounds, Pakistan from a crushing defeat to India, and Sri Lanka from being outplayed by Bangladesh.

Another loss here will all but end the loser’s journey. Yes, a mathematical chance might still linger, but realistically, survival demands nothing less than victory.

For Pakistan, the scars of Sunday’s loss to their arch-rivals are raw. Their batting order crumbled, their self-belief dipped, and the questions around their firepower grew louder.

Sri Lanka, too, face their own crisis of confidence after faltering against a spirited Bangladesh. Both teams are not just fighting for progression; they are battling for pride.

Pakistan are likely to bring back middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz to the Playing XI, while Sri Lanka might be considering bringing spinner Maheesh Theekshana to challenge Pakistan’s already struggling batting line-up.

Notably, Pakistan have a slight edge historically, winning 13 games, while Sri Lanka managed 10 victories.

However, Sri Lanka have won the last five T20Is against Pakistan since October 2019.

Individually, the openers from both sides are in the spotlight. Pathum Nissanka and Sahibzada Farhan are the tournament’s second and third-highest run-scorers so far, while Kusal Mendis sits fifth.

On the bowling front, Wanindu Hasaranga looms as Pakistan’s biggest headache. His record against them is devastating: 14 wickets in just five games at an average of 9.07. Pakistan’s well-documented struggles against quality wrist spin only magnify his threat.

Abrar Ahmed offers Pakistan their own spin option, but against Sri Lanka, a side raised on turning tracks, the real damage must come from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf with the new ball.

Then there is the matter of Pakistan’s batting order. Against India, the constant chopping and changing backfired spectacularly. T20I is often a game of controlled chaos, but there must be a method to the madness.

Without clarity and intent at the crease, Pakistan might as well start packing their bags for an early flight home.