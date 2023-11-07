Pakistan Stock Exchange hits historic 54,000-point milestone

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved a remarkable milestone on Tuesday as its benchmark KSE-100 index surged past the 54,000-point mark, setting an all-time high record.

This surge followed a gain of over 359 points, driven by several positive factors, including clarity on the election date and expectations of a favourable review from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100 index was recorded trading at 54,220 at 10 a.m on Tuesday.

Read more: IMF ‘seeks’ report on state-owned firms’ losses from Pakistan

On Monday, according to the market analysis research, the KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 737 points and closed at 53,860.36 points.

The shares of 365 companies were traded throughout the day, where a total of 253 companies marked positive gains, 97 marked negative trends and 15 companies remained unchanged.