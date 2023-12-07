Pakistan Stock Exchange surges past 64,000 milestone

KARACHI: The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to break records as it crossed the 64,000 barrier on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index had sustained its rally and attracted investors after the successful conclusion of a staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KSE-100 index’s trade volume increased by 413 points, trading at 64,330 at 09:48am.

The market closed at 63,917.72 points after gaining 961.70 more points on Wednesday.

A total of 984,813,834 shares valuing Rs 35.094 billion were traded during the day.

Some 383 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 258 of them recorded gains and 117 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 08 remained unchanged at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

It is learnt that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is likely to approve the disbursal of loan for Pakistan this month.

Sources said that after the approval from IMF’s Executive Board around US$700 million will be available to Pakistan, bringing total disbursements under the program to almost US$1.9 billion.