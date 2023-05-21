Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Sarawan county of Iran on Saturday, resulting in the loss of lives of six Iranian security personnel.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said the government and people of Pakistan express their deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs as well as to the Iranian government over this tragic incident.

She said, “As reaffirmed during the recent meeting between Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Iran, we stress the need for mutual efforts to eliminate terrorism on both sides of the border. Pakistan views the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of peace and friendship; and remains committed to working with Iran towards that end.”