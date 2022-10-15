Biden’s nuclear remarks: Pakistan summons US envoy, hands over demarche

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday summoned the US Ambassador Donald Blome and handed over an official demarche over President Joe Biden’s remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, ARY News reported.

In a speech on Thursday, US President Joe Biden asserted that Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations” in the world and has nuclear weapons without any cohesion.

Sources told ARY News that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has asked Ambassador Blome to seek an explanation from the US president for his statement.

Islamabad has also informed the US ambassador that Pakistan’s atomic assets are safe.

The development comes after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly protested against Biden’s remarks.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by the comments. “As far as the question of the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets are concerned, we meet all – each and every – international standard in accordance with the IAEA,” he said at a press conference on Saturday.

FM Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that he had discussed President Biden’s remarks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in detail and hoped this incident would not affect Pakistan-US relations negatively.

“I am surprised by the remarks of President Biden. I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement,” the foreign minister maintained.

He further said that Pakistan’s nuclear assets meet each and every international standard in accordance with IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as security and safety is concerned.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also issued a detailed statement in response to Biden’s remarks.

“Pakistan has also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability, marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) on non-proliferation, safety, and security.”

Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 15, 2022

