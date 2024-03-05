Pakistan, Tajikistan reiterate to expand relations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan reiterated to expand the existing political, trade, economic, and other relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon who congratulated him on assuming the office for the second time.

During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their desire to enhance the friendly ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the economic, cultural, and defense sectors.

PM Shehbaz and President Emomali Rahmon also agreed to remain closely engaged in matters of mutual interest. The Tajik president also invited the prime minister to visit Tajikistan.

PM Shehbaz thanked the Tajik president for his felicitations and good wishes.

While fondly recalling President Rahmon’s last visit to Pakistan in 2022, PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude to him for extending an invitation for a visit to his country.

The Tajik president also conveyed his good wishes for former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, newly-elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has received messages of congratulations from numerous global leaders including China’s President President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

Shehbaz Sharif comfortably won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.