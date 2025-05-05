Pakistan drop across formats in annual ICC rankings

The Pakistan team dropped across formats as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released its annual team rankings update.

Australia, reigning World Test Championship holders, maintained their top spot in the Test ranking, followed by England, who surged ahead of India and South Africa after victories in three of their last four series.

The rest of the Test top 10 teams remain unchanged, with New Zealand at fifth, followed by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

India tightened their hold on the top spot in the ODI rankings following their triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand, runners-up at the same event, moved past Australia to the second position in the ICC rankings.

Sri Lanka recorded the biggest leap, climbing to fourth place after ODI series wins over India and Australia.

The side overtook the Pakistan team and South Africa, who are now ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Afghanistan are now seventh in the ICC ODI rankings after a four-point bump, followed by England at eighth spot.

West Indies jumped to ninth, while Bangladesh fell to tenth.

India, current T20 World Cup champions, maintained their No.1 ranking in T20Is, followed by Australia.

England sit in the third spot, with New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa trailing.

Pakistan team dropped to eighth position in T20I rankings, following their 1-4 defeat against New Zealand in their previous away series.

Sri Lanka climbed to seventh, overtaking Pakistan, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan are ninth and tenth, respectively, in the ICC rankings.