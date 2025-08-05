‘Pakistan T20I team not ready for big games’

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed on Tuesday expressed his concerns over the Pakistan team’s readiness for big games in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

The national T20I side, led by Salman Agha, recently beat West Indies 2-1 in the three-match away series.

However, Tauseef Ahmed was of the view that the current side lacked preparations to win high-pressure games in global tournaments.

Speaking to ARY News, the former Pakistan cricketer was critical of the strategy of fielding all-rounders instead of proper bowlers.

When asked whether the current Pakistan team was ready for the Asia Cup 2025, Ahmed said, “I don’t think we are ready. We are repeatedly saying that your preparations are not right.”

He continued, “You try to build a team when preparing for a tournament. You have so many all-rounders. I think you should prepare five bowlers and just one all-rounder.”

Tauseef Ahmed lamented the Pakistan team’s reliance on part-timers, saying that every player should have a specific role.

“You say Salman Agha can bowl, and this and that guy too. There is a need to put an end to this. You should keep five proper bowlers,” he said.

He, however, lauded the batting lineup of the Pakistan team, saying that the young players were performing as required by modern cricket.

It is worth noting here that the national T20I side will play in a tri-series with Afghanistan and the UAE, scheduled to begin later this month.

Set to begin on August 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the upcoming T20I series is aimed at allowing the teams to prepare for the Asia Cup 2025.

The opening game between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on Friday, August 29.