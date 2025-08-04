Pakistan clinch T20I series against West Indies with 13-run win in decider

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan defeated West Indies in the third and final encounter by 13 runs to take a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 189 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, thanks to a century opening partnership. Saim Ayub scored a solid 66 runs, while Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer with 74.

The 138-run opening stand was finally broken in the 17th over when pacer Shamar Joseph dismissed Farhan for a well-composed 74 off 53 deliveries, including three fours and five sixes.

Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten on 11 and 10 runs respectively.

The Pakistani innings featured 11 sixes and 7 fours. Defending the target, Pakistan restricted the West Indies to 176 for 6 in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Saim Ayub each claimed one wicket.

Read more: West Indies beat Pakistan to level three-match T20I series

Pakistan made two changes to the playing XI: Haris Rauf replaced Shaheen Afridi, while Khushdil Shah came in for Fakhar Zaman.

In the opening match of the series, Pakistan had defeated the West Indies by 14 runs, defending a total of 178/6 as the hosts managed 164/7 in response.

The West Indies leveled the series in the second T20 by defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets. Chasing a target of 134, the Caribbean side completed their innings at 135 for 8 in the final over.