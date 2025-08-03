West Indies beat Pakistan to level three-match T20I series

West Indies defeated Pakistan in a nail-biting encounter by two wickets to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 on Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Chasing a modest 134-run target, the hosts endured early blows but managed to pull it off on the last delivery of the match.

Earlier, West Indies, powered by an outstanding bowling display from Jason Holder, restricted Pakistan to 133-9.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan suffered an early collapse. Saim Ayub, who had impressed with a half-century in the opening match, was dismissed in the second over for just 7. Holder then struck again to remove Sahibzada Farhan (3), reducing Pakistan to 16-2.

The top order continued to falter as Mohammad Haris was sent back by Akeal Hosein for just 4. Fakhar Zaman (20 off 19) and captain Salman Ali Agha tried to stabilise the innings, but Roston Chase dismissed Fakhar, leaving the visitors at 53-4 at the halfway mark.

Salman found support in Hassan Nawaz, who provided much-needed momentum with a quickfire 40 off 23 balls, including three consecutive sixes in the 15th over. Their 60-run stand was the highlight of the innings before Holder broke the partnership, dismissing Hassan in the 16th over.

In the following over, Gudakesh Motie claimed two wickets in quick succession—removing Salman (38 off 33) and Faheem Ashraf (0)—as Pakistan slumped to 117-7. Holder returned to claim his fourth wicket, dismissing Mohammad Nawaz (2) in the 19th, while Shamar Joseph wrapped up the innings by removing Hasan Ali (8).

Pakistan ended at 133-9, with Shaheen Afridi (2*) and Sufiyan Muqeem (1*) remaining unbeaten.

Jason Holder was the star of the innings, returning figures of 4-19 in four overs. Motie bagged 2-39, while Hosein, Joseph, and Chase picked up one wicket apiece.