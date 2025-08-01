Saim Ayub shares insights into game plan in opening West Indies T20I

Pakistan opening batter Saim Ayub was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the opening Pakistan vs West Indies T20I on Friday.

The left-handed batter gave the national side a strong start with his 38-ball 57, in which he hit five fours and two sixes.

His innings helped the tourists post a fighting 178-run total in the first Pakistan vs West Indies game in Lauderhill.

Saim Ayub also proved handy in the bowling, picking up two wickets for 20 in his two overs.

Following the game, the Pakistan batter revealed the national side’s changing tactic while batting in the first game.

Recalling the recent tour to Bangladesh, Saim Ayub said that the national side had expected that the pitches would help the spinners, but the strips favoured fast bowlers.

“The pitch in Lauderhill was dry and offered assistance to spinners. If the same conditions persist in the upcoming matches, spinners will have a key role in the game,” he said in a post-match interview.

According to the Pakistan batter, the Lauderhill pitch was a bit difficult to read, and batters faced challenges in playing consistent shots.

“New batters found it especially difficult to settle. That is way, Fakhar Zaman and I decided to take time on the crease and avoid playing unnecessary shots, and go for big hits when we get set on the crease,” Saim Ayub said.

Earlier today, the national side defeated the hosts by 14 runs in the opening game at Central Broward Regional Park, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series.

Saim Ayub top-scored with 57 off 38 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets for Pakistan in his four overs.