Pakistan outclass West Indies in first T20I as Saim Ayub and Nawaz shine

Pakistan claimed a confident 14-run victory over the West Indies in the first T20I at Central Broward Regional Park, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to standout performances from Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz.

The clash between Pakistan and West Indies saw standout performances from Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz, who played pivotal roles in both departments.

Batting first in the Pakistan vs West Indies encounter, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 178-6 in their 20 overs.

The innings was anchored by a brilliant knock from Saim Ayub, who struck a fluent 57 off 38 balls. It was his second T20I fifty and featured five boundaries and two towering sixes.

Saim Ayub, opening the innings, shared an 81-run stand with Fakhar Zaman (28 off 24), setting the tone after an early loss.

Despite a mid-innings wobble, late cameos from Hassan Nawaz (24 off 18), Faheem Ashraf (16 off 9), and skipper Salman Ali Agha (11* off 7) lifted Pakistan to a strong finish.

For West Indies, Shamar Joseph was the pick of the bowlers with 3-30.

In reply, the West Indies began steadily in the Pakistan vs West Indies contest, with Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew compiling a 72-run stand.

But their cautious approach backfired, allowing the asking rate to climb.

Mohammad Nawaz turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor with a game-changing 12th over, taking three wickets — Andrew (35), Charles (35), and Motie (0) — in just six balls. His spell of 3-23 was crucial in derailing the West Indies innings.

The pressure was compounded when Saim Ayub struck again — this time with the ball. He removed captain Shai Hope (2) and Sherfane Rutherford (13) in successive overs, showcasing his all-round talent.

Saim Ayub’s figures of 2-20 helped ensure Pakistan kept a tight grip on the chase.

As the Pakistan vs West Indies match reached the final overs, the hosts had slumped to 114-7, needing 65 off the last 18 balls.

Despite a late blitz from Jason Holder (30* off 12) and Shamar Joseph (21* off 12), the West Indies fell short, finishing on 164-7.

Shaheen Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem also chipped in with one wicket each, ensuring Pakistan sealed the opening game in style.

With Saim Ayub’s all-round heroics and Nawaz’s brilliance with the ball, Pakistan now look ahead to the second T20I in this Pakistan vs West Indies series, scheduled for August 3 at the same venue.

