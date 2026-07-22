ISLAMABAD, July 22: Telecom companies in Pakistan have increased the prices of several mobile call and data packages after receiving approval for revised tariffs, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The PTA has published the updated details of 15 hybrid and data-only packages on its website, allowing users to compare prices, validity periods, and included benefits across different mobile operators.

Under the revised tariffs, the prices of monthly call and data bundles have increased by as much as Rs500, while 15-day hybrid packages now cost up to Rs300 more than before.

Weekly hybrid packages have become up to Rs130 more expensive. Prices of three-day packages have increased by up to Rs21, while two-day bundles now cost up to Rs20 more. One-day hybrid packages have also seen a price hike of up to Rs5.

According to the PTA, the revised tariffs reflect increases of up to 33 percent for the affected mobile packages.

The regulator said it has released complete information on each package, including quarterly pricing updates, validity, and available services, so consumers can make informed comparisons before choosing a package.

The PTA said improving transparency in the telecom sector and protecting consumer interests remain its priority. It added that publishing package details on a single platform will help users compare available options more easily.

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Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had instructed all cellular mobile operators to facilitate customers by providing clearer access to information regarding their subscribed Value Added Services (VAS).

Under the directive, mobile users can now check and manage their active subscriptions through operator-specific USSD codes, enabling them to review and deactivate unwanted services more easily.

The PTA has issued the following codes for subscribers:

Jazz: *6611#

Telenor: *4444#

Zong: *6611#

Ufone: *6869#

According to the regulator, the initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency, strengthening consumer protection, and helping users avoid unnecessary charges by keeping better track of active subscriptions.

The authority reiterated its commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and promoting fair, user-friendly practices within the country’s telecommunications sector.