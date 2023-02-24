Pakistan telecom sector in turmoil as user revenue hits world’s lowest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s telecom sector is facing a severe financial crisis as the per-user revenue has hit the world’s lowest at $0.80, ARY News reported, citing sources.

This alarming number has caused distress among telecom operators in Pakistan. The sources within the industry said it will be difficult for the telecom operators to continue services, due to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee as compared to the dollar.

With all costs in dollars, the decline in revenue has made it difficult for mobile operators to stay afloat, as the revenue per user needs to rise above $1.5 to remain active.

Read more: NEPRA rejects to revise power tariff for telecom companies

The telecom sector has also expressed its deep concerns to the Minister of Information Technology, Ameenul Haq.

Rising interest rates, fuel, and electricity prices have also made the cost of doing business skyrocket, putting immense pressure on the already struggling industry.

The financial crisis has led to LC closures, further exacerbating the situation, and imposing restrictions on mobile rate hikes. This could severely impact the quality of service, leading to unhappy customers and a potential loss of business.

Comments