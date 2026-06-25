Security arrangements for the 9th Muharram processions across Pakistan have been finalised, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In Karachi, the main 9th Muharram procession will commence from Nishtar Park and proceed along its designated route before concluding at the Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Authorities have sealed all roads leading to the procession route by placing containers at key access points to ensure security and crowd management.

More than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed along the route, while Rangers troops will also assist in maintaining law and order.

Markets and shops along the procession route have been sealed, and sharpshooters have been stationed atop high-rise buildings as part of enhanced security measures.

In Punjab, police have been placed on high alert ahead of Ashura, with authorities ordering enhanced security measures across the province.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Abdul Karim has directed law enforcement agencies to further strengthen security arrangements on the 9th of Muharram to ensure the peaceful observance of religious events.

According to Punjab Police, more than 152,000 security personnel will be deployed across the province during Ashura, including over 70,000 police officers and officials assigned to duty on the 9th of Muharram.

A total of 1,697 mourning processions are scheduled to be taken out across Punjab on Thursday, while 3,869 religious gatherings (majalis) will be held.

Read more: Check out Karachi traffic plan for Muharram processions

Karachi traffic police plan

In a statement issued on X, the KTP said on Tuesday, “Special arrangements have been made to ensure the traffic flow and facilitate the citizens during the 8th, 9th, and 10th Muharram processions.”

Police announced that both tracks of the road from Guru Mandir to Tower would remain closed to traffic. Citizens had been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Karachi traffic police officials said that more than 5,000 personnel would be deployed across the city for security duties. Additional force and reserve units would also be stationed along procession routes and majalis venues.

Snipers had been deployed at sensitive locations, while continuous monitoring is being carried out through search and sweep operations. Citizens had been urged to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling helpline 15.

According to a police spokesperson, security arrangements hadbeen further tightened on the directives of the Additional Inspector General of Karachi, and all necessary measures had been completed to ensure the safety of processions and gatherings.