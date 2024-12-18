Govt to bar non-tax payers from opening bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced plans to tighten the noose around non-tax payers, with a new amendment bill presented in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to the proposed amendment, non-tax payers will be barred from opening bank accounts, purchasing vehicles above 800cc, and buying property above a certain limit.

Additionally, non-tax payers will not be allowed to make transactions above a certain threshold, and their bank accounts will be frozen if they fail to register for sales tax within two days.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will also have the authority to freeze the accounts of individuals who fail to comply with tax regulations.

Moreover, non-filer will be allowed to buy Rickshaw, motorcycle and tractor whereas parents, children upto 25-year-old, wife of a filer will also be considered filers.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb said the number of new filers increased in Pakistan in FY2024.

Addressing concerns about tax collection, Aurangzeb stated that the number of tax filers doubled compared to last year, reaching 3.2 million from 1.6 million.

He further announced that 723,000 new filers joined the tax net this year, adding that non-filers will be restricted from purchasing vehicles and property.

Also read: 723,000 new filers joined the tax net in 2024, says Aurangzeb

However, the FBR officers held tax administration and policies responsible for the shortfall in the tax collection target.

In a statement, the Inland Revenue Service Officers Association (IRSOA) rejected the impression of officers lacking in collecting tax.

The Inland Revenue Service Officers Association also criticised the FBR’s transformation plan and termed it a mere show piece that has caused discontent among tax officials.

The statement said that 80% of junior field tax officers have the lowest salaries and many lack access to transport, fuel, and residential facilities.