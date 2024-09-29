723,000 new filers joined the tax net in 2024, says Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday said the number of new filers has increased in Pakistan in FY2024.

In a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he stated that macroeconomic stability is not a destination but a journey, emphasizing the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the national economy.

Addressing concerns about tax collection, Aurangzeb stated that the number of tax filers has doubled compared to last year, reaching 3.2 million from 1.6 million.

He further announced that 723,000 new filers joined the tax net this year, adding that non-filers will be restricted from purchasing vehicles and property.

Muhammad Aurangzeb also revealed plans to streamline the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and emphasized the need for reforms within the organization. To improve efficiency, six ministries will be abolished, two merged, and further reforms will be implemented in government institutions.

While expressing optimism about the future, Aurangzeb said he believes that the exchange rate and policy rate will remain in line with expectations.

Read more: Non-filers to face THESE restrictions in Pakistan

Aurangzeb reported a 29% increase in exports, driven largely by growth in the IT sector. He attributed this success, along with improvements in foreign exchange reserves and a decrease in inflation to single digits, to the Prime Minister’s leadership and the successful implementation of government policies.

He also praised the role of the caretaker government in securing the IMF program.

The minister highlighted the timely repayment of a $2 billion debt in June and a reduction in the policy rate to 4.5%. He linked the decrease in inflation to the lower policy rate.