Non-filers to face THESE restrictions in Pakistan

In a bold bid to tackle tax evasion and boost revenue, Pakistan’s government has unveiled plans to scrap the non-filer category from tax laws and impose over a dozen restrictions on non-filers’ activities.

During a conversation with ARY News, FBR spokesperson Bakhtiar Muhammad confirmed that non-filers will no longer be able to purchase vehicles by paying additional taxes.

Non-Religious Travel Ban: Prohibition on non-religious travel
Cash Withdrawal Limit: Restriction on annual cash withdrawals over Rs30 million
Asset Purchase Ban: Non-filers cannot buy properties or vehicles
Investment Restrictions: Banned from investing in the stock market and mutual funds
Current Account Limitations: Restrictions on opening current bank accounts
Higher Withholding Taxes: Imposition of higher tax rates for non-filer

Purchase Properties Below Market Value: Acquire undervalued properties reported in tax returns
Implement Cheque Use Restrictions: Limitations on cheque usage for certain transactions
Enforce Transaction Bans: Gradual bans on 15 types of transactions for non-filers
Eliminate Tax Exemptions: Non-filers will not qualify for tax deductions or exemptions
Limit Business Opportunities: Restrictions on conducting business activities
Increase Scrutiny: Enhanced audits and scrutiny for non-filers

FBR spokesperson Bakhtiar Muhammad said that not every Pakistani is a non-filer; only those earning a monthly income of Rs50,000 or more who do not submit tax returns fall into this category.

