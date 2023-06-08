Pakistan to bring May 9 rioters to justice: MoFA

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that Pakistan will bring the alleged suspects involved in the May 9 riots to justice, ARY News reported.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan will follow its laws and its international obligations in bringing to justice individuals responsible for the events of 9th May.

She said that the ministry received the requests of counselor access to May 9 suspect Khadija Shah and those requests have been sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Interior, which takes final decision in such cases.

Moreover, the MoFA spokesperson said that Pakistan has constitutionally guaranteed human rights and fundamental freedoms and Pakistan is a democratic setup with free and independent judiciary.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.