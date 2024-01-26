Pakistan to collect highest-ever tax in FY2023-24: IMF

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) commended the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) performance for expanding Pakistan’s tax net, ARY News reported.

The international lender hopes Pakistan will collect the highest-ever tax in FY2023-24 as the FBR is on the path to collect Rs9.4 trillion tax.

Furthermore, the IMF has forecast tax collection of Rs11.5 trillion in the next fiscal year 2024-25. The lender is hopeful that Pakistan will collect Rs4803 billion in direct taxes and Rs4114 billion on account of sales tax.

On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised the policies of Pakistan’s caretaker government for economic stability.

According to details, the IMF, appreciating the economic stability efforts of the interim government, stated that Kakar government had been successful in maintaining economic stability.

The IMF mentioned that the caretaker government had made decisive policies for economic stability, and until the general elections in Pakistan on February 8, the interim setup will remain in power.