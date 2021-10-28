Thursday, October 28, 2021
Pakistan to export meat to Jordan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Investment and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood revealed on Thursday Jordan has green-lighted three Pakistani slaughterhouses to export meat to the Middle Eastern country.

MOC [Ministry of Commerce] is glad to inform that Jordan has notified three of Pakistan’s slaughterhouses for export of bovine, sheep, goat & camel meat to Jordan,” he tweeted.

The PM aide urged exporters to “take advantage of the opportunities offered by this non-traditional market for meat and to seek other sectors like potato, mango, kinnows & onions to diversify exports from Pakistan.”

On Oct 25, Razak Dawood said Pakistan’s exports of services increased to $635 million in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

“I am pleased to announce that Pakistan’s IT & IT-enabled service in the Q1 of FY 2201-22, exports increased to $635 million from July to September compared to the exports value of the last year, which stood at $445 million, showing a increase of 42% YoY [year-on-year] growth,” he said in a Twitter statement.

