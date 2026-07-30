ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will export 5,000 locally assembled MG vehicles to Bangladesh under a landmark agreement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan announced on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Haroon Akhtar said the agreement between MG Motors Pakistan and Bangladesh’s company ‘RANGS Motors’ marks a major milestone for Pakistan’s automotive industry, as it will be the first large-scale export of locally manufactured vehicles.

“Today is another historic day for Pakistan,” he said, adding that the export deal reflects the growing competitiveness of the country’s manufacturing sector.

Haroon Akhtar said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of transforming Pakistan into a regional manufacturing hub.

He noted that 17 automobile companies are currently operating in Pakistan, contributing to the growth of the local auto industry.

The SAPM also highlighted the government’s broader manufacturing agenda, saying more than 150 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed for the production of electric vehicle batteries in Pakistan.

He added that around 95% of mobile phones used in the country are now assembled locally, while the government is also working to start domestic manufacturing of solar panels to reduce import dependence.

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Haroon Akhtar further said the government has so far issued 86 licences for the production of two-wheeler electric motorcycles, reflecting its commitment to promoting electric mobility.

Speaking on the occasion, RANGS Motors Limited Managing Director Romo Rouf Chowdhury said the company looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan through vehicle imports and noted that Bangladesh also has significant demand for electric motorcycles.

MG Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Shao Jian Qiang said every country should provide appropriate support and protection to its domestic automotive industry to enable sustainable growth.