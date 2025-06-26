web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan to face India in Asian Doubles Squash final

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman of Pakistan have secured their spot in the final of the 2nd Asian Doubles Squash Championship in Malaysia.

They defeated Malaysian hosts Duncan Lee and Syafiq Kamal by 2-1 in semi-final match.

Pakistan won the match with the score line of 10-11, 11-9 and 11-9. Pakistan will now face India in the finals today.

Read more: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman wins U23 World Squash Championship final

Earlier this month, Zaman and Iqbal were in Malaysia for the 23rd Asian Individual Squash Championships, where Iqbal outclassed Lai Cheuk Nam of Hong Kong to advance to the quarter-finals while Zaman lost to Joachim Chuah of Malaysia 3-2 in their pre-quarterfinal.

Zaman was crowned men’s champion at the U23 World Squash Championships in April after a stellar comeback against Egypt’s Karim El Torkey.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.