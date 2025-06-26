Pakistan to face India in Asian Doubles Squash final

Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman of Pakistan have secured their spot in the final of the 2nd Asian Doubles Squash Championship in Malaysia.

They defeated Malaysian hosts Duncan Lee and Syafiq Kamal by 2-1 in semi-final match.

Pakistan won the match with the score line of 10-11, 11-9 and 11-9. Pakistan will now face India in the finals today.

Big Win: Pakistan Team won Semifinal Match and entered into Finals of 2nd Asian Doubles Squash Championships 2025 pic.twitter.com/SK3eT8APg2 — Pakistan Squash Federation (@paksquash) June 25, 2025

Earlier this month, Zaman and Iqbal were in Malaysia for the 23rd Asian Individual Squash Championships, where Iqbal outclassed Lai Cheuk Nam of Hong Kong to advance to the quarter-finals while Zaman lost to Joachim Chuah of Malaysia 3-2 in their pre-quarterfinal.

Zaman was crowned men’s champion at the U23 World Squash Championships in April after a stellar comeback against Egypt’s Karim El Torkey.