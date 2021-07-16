Pakistan to get 1.24m AstraZeneca vaccine doses under Covax

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive as many as 1.24 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the Covax programme, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

They said a consignment containing 1.24 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses will reach Islamabad on board a foreign airliner on July 17 (tomorrow).

Pakistan had received the first batch of the British vaccine on May 8, the sources in the National Health Ministry said, adding the country had thus far been provided three consignments of various Covid vaccines under the Covax programme.

The consignments include 1.62m doses of Pfizer vaccine and 2.5m doses of Moderna.

Covax has pledged free Covid vaccine for 20 per cent of the country’s total population.

The sources further revealed that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be distributed to the provinces as per their needs, adding it would be administered to people with chronic diseases and low immunity.

Since the British vaccine has been approved by the US and European and Gulf countries, it will also be administered to people travelling abroad.