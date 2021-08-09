Pakistan to get 35m doses of various vaccines in August: sources

ISLAMABAD: Despite global struggle to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus rage and the dearth to do so, Pakistan has been ensured to get about 35 million more Covid vaccine doses of various origins in the month of August, ARY News reported Monday citing health department sources.

In the month of August, Pakistan will get Chinese Sinopharm, Cansino bio, Sinovac vaccines and by the end of this month Pfizer will also send its vaccine stock.

The sources have told ARY News that the country has bought more than 30 million of these doses. The country will also get Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines from the COVAX program.

The country has paid for the 13 million Covid vaccine doses from Pfizer, sources have confirmed.

In the past month, Pakistan received 21.3 million doses, out of which Pakistan bought 14.5 million of them.

While the COVAX program ensured the country 6.7 million Covid doses in the past month.

On the other hand, China has given Pakistan 5.5 million vaccine doses in the current month of which 2 million were a handout. While the country has so far in August gotten its hands on 64,000 Pfizer and 15 Sputnik V vaccines.

Get your second Covid jab sooner than scheduled, health SAPM says

Earlier today on the Covid vaccine front, Prime Minister’s aide on national health Dr Faisal Sultan said today that people can get the second dose of the Covid vaccine anytime after the minimum time interval has passed.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services tweeted earlier today that the masses don’t need a reminder and schedule and they can get their vaccinations by just walking into the centers once the minimum time has elapsed.