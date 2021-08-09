Monday, August 9, 2021
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

Get your second Covid jab sooner than scheduled, health SAPM says

test

ISLAMABAD: You can get the second dose of the Covid vaccine anytime after the minimum time interval has passed, said Monday Prime Minister’s aide on national health Dr Faisal Sultan, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services tweeted earlier today that the masses don’t need a reminder and schedule and they can get their vaccinations by just walking into the centers once the minimum time has elapsed.

Second dose time for the two-dose vaccinations is different as the minimum time to wait for those getting Sinopharm shot is three weeks while for Sinovac and Astrazeneca, it is four weeks.

READ MORE: Pakistan sees 4,040 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

He said there was no need to wait for the SMS from 1166 to arrive to schedule you for the second dose as anyone can just walk into the canters and get themselves jabbed on their own.

Usually the messages take six- to 12 weeks to arrive for different vaccines, he said, adding that waiting too long after the minimum time is not necessary.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.