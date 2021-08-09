Get your second Covid jab sooner than scheduled, health SAPM says

ISLAMABAD: You can get the second dose of the Covid vaccine anytime after the minimum time interval has passed, said Monday Prime Minister’s aide on national health Dr Faisal Sultan, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services tweeted earlier today that the masses don’t need a reminder and schedule and they can get their vaccinations by just walking into the centers once the minimum time has elapsed.

Covid vaccination – 2nd dose info You can get 2nd dose of the vaccine ANYTIME after the minimum time interval has elapsed Sinopharm – 3 wks

Sinovac & Astrazeneca- 4 wks Don’t need to wait for reminder SMS from 1166 (comes after 6 wks fr Sinopharm & Sinovac & 12 wks fr AstraZ) — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) August 9, 2021

Second dose time for the two-dose vaccinations is different as the minimum time to wait for those getting Sinopharm shot is three weeks while for Sinovac and Astrazeneca, it is four weeks.

He said there was no need to wait for the SMS from 1166 to arrive to schedule you for the second dose as anyone can just walk into the canters and get themselves jabbed on their own.

Usually the messages take six- to 12 weeks to arrive for different vaccines, he said, adding that waiting too long after the minimum time is not necessary.