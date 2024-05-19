German company to manufacture lightweight aircraft in Pakistan

Foreign aviation company has expressed its readiness to manufacture lightweight aircraft in Pakistan, marking a significant step forward for the country’s aviation industry.

This development comes after an agreement was finalized between Sky Wings Aviation, a Pakistani company, and the German aviation company Scilair Group.

The collaboration between Scilair and Sky Wings Aviation aims to initiate the manufacturing of lightweight aircraft, specifically Gyrocopters, starting the next year. These aircraft are known for their versatility and efficiency in various applications.

The first Gyrocopter, built in Germany, is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan by August this year. This event will symbolize the commencement of a new era in Pakistan’s aviation manufacturing sector, potentially boosting local capabilities and expertise.

Gyrocopters, with their lightweight and agile design, can serve multiple roles. They are particularly valuable for use as air ambulances, providing rapid medical transport. Additionally, they can be utilized for agricultural purposes, such as crop spraying, ensuring efficient and effective coverage of farmlands.

Other potential uses include surveillance, reconnaissance, and personal transportation.

In a separate development, the Punjab government has decided to hire modern planes for its Air Ambulance Service as it awarded a contract to Karachi-based Sky Wings Company.

According to details, three companies had expressed interest and Sky Wings Company from Karachi successfully secured the tender for the Air Ambulance Service on April 1st.