Pakistan to host Australia for white-ball series in 2026

MELBOURNE: Australian men’s team is set to tour Pakistan for a white-ball series in early 2026, an official of Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Tuesday.

In an online press conference, CA Chief Executive Officer Todd Greenberg confirmed the planned tour to Pakistan, as he reiterated CA’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I believe it will be another good tour of Pakistan. The series is an important part of our schedule,” he said.

Greenberg added, “There has been good communication between Pakistan and Australia regarding both red-ball and white-ball series. We need to look for more opportunities to play each other, which we certainly will.”

The two sides last played in a bilateral series in November 2024 when the Pakistan cricket team toured Australia.

The visitors won the ODI series 2-1, their first ODI series win in Australia since 2002.

However, the hosts bounced back to sweep the T20I series 3-0.

Two years prior to that, the Australian men’s team toured Pakistan after a 24-year hiatus.

Reflecting on the tour, Todd Greenberg expressed hope that the team would replicate the success in the previous tour.

“In 2022, we toured Pakistan after a long gap and were given a very warm welcome. It would be fantastic to continue such tours,” he said.

Greenberg also addressed the participation of the Pakistan cricket team players in the Big Bash League (BBL), saying that the Pakistani players would enjoy the experience in the league.

“There is no doubt Pakistani players are very popular within the community. If top Pakistani players come, they will definitely enjoy it here, and the league will benefit immensely from their presence,” he added.