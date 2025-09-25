Pakistan to launch advanced hyperspectral satellite in October 2025

Pakistan has finalized preparations to launch a state-of-the-art hyperspectral satellite into space this October, marking another revolutionary step in the country’s space program.

The project has been developed under the leadership of the national space agency, SUPARCO, and is expected to accelerate progress across multiple sectors, including science and technology.

The new hyperspectral satellite will play a vital role in mineral exploration, agricultural development, flood monitoring, glacier melt assessment, and air pollution studies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a workshop, SUPARCO Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Khan said: “This satellite will provide accurate and advanced data on minerals, vegetation, soil, and water quality. Surveys that previously took years will now be completed within days.”

He added that the initiative would pave the way for the effective and sustainable use of natural resources, empowering policymakers and researchers to make timely, evidence-based decisions.

This, he stressed, would serve as a milestone for Pakistan’s economic and environmental development.

Officials noted that institutions like SUPARCO are striving to safeguard national interests while advancing to global standards, with Pakistan moving steadily toward becoming a strong hub of space technology in the region.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) confirmed that Pakistan’s newly launched remote sensing satellite has successfully reached orbit and is performing optimally.

The satellite was launched on July 31, 2025, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China. Following deployment, it established stable communication with ground stations and has begun transmitting high-resolution images for national use.